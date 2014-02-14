Fancy Some Sideways Action? Check Out the First Race of The Supadrift Series

Come Valentines weekend, the first meet of South Africa’s drifting championship, the only one of its kind on our soils, will be getting ready to go sideways around Rock Raceway, Brakpan. This year the Auto Trader SupaDrift boasts a record-breaking number of drivers – over 40 in total. Although mostly South African, there has been a significant increase in drivers from Cape Town, as well as international hopefuls from Mozambique. If a field this size, and this skilled, makes your brain move sideways, just keep an eye out for Riaz Alibhai and Nick Frey. These two rookies are ones to watch.

Tickets are available at the door – R80 for adults and R50 for children.

Date 15th February 2014

Rock Raceway, Brakpan

If a smoke filled track of daring drifters isn’t quite what your Valentine has in mind, don’t worry. For the first time in history, the entire series will be streamed LIVE via www.supadrift.co.za

For more information visit www.supadrift.co.za or follow the series on Facebook: SupaDrift Series