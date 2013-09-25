Mahikeng to Host SA’s First National Drift Championship, 28 September 2013

The penultimate round of the Auto Trader SupaDrift Series is set to take place on 28 September in Mahikeng at the Mmabatho Stadium parking lot. South Africa’s top drifters from around the country will travel to compete on North-West Province soil for the first time this year. SupaDrift 2011 and 2012 winner Wade van Zummeren from the Eastern Cape is set to thrill crowds as he competes against the likes of Northern Cape’s Otto Graven, Gauteng’s Jason Webb, and KZN’s Paolo Gouviea. Over 30 drivers in total are expected to visit the capital to compete.

This year’s competition is the first time a national drift championship is taking place in South Africa. The activity is endorsed by Motorsport South Africa and the winner of the series will be crowned South Africa’s first national drift champion. The prospect has set many drifters’ hearts alight with the opportunity to win this accolade. The Mahikeng event is the penultimate round of the year-long series, with the final set to be held in Durban this November. Visitors to the Mahikeng event will be delighted with the competitive spirit of the nationwide field of drivers, all focused on stacking up as many points as possible before heading in to the final.

On the day an open pit lane will give visitors an all access pass to view SA’s top racing machines up close and personal. We’re talking about modified beauties such as the Nissan Sylvia S15, with a 2JZ motor; the RAM Mustang purpose-built drift car; and the ever-popular BMW E30 with a Lexus V8 under the hood.

28 September 2013, Mmabatho Stadium parking lot

Open 9am till late

R50 for adults. R20 for children. Buy tickets at the entrance.

For more information visit the following places online:

Website: supadrift.co.za

Facebook: SupaDrift-Series

Twitter: @SupaDriftseries

AutoTrader.co.za is the presenting sponsor and has been for the past 4 years. Other sponsors include Achilles Tyres, Turn 1 Wheels, Chevrolet, Speed and Sound Magazine, Liqui-Moly, RedBull Energy Drink, and We All Ride Clothing.