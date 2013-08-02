Akrapovic Exhaust for the BMW M6 Gran Coupe

The new Akrapovic Evolution Line exhaust system for the new BMW M6 Gran Coupe (F06) is to be introduced in South Africa towards the end of August 2013 and will be available through BMW SA.

Akrapovic claim that the new all-titanium exhaust manages to increase engine and chassis performance, and most importantly the driving experience (read, “aural pleasure”).

Acccording to the Akrapovic Product Manager, Friedrich Thomas; “The BMW M6 Gran Coupé is a performance car hidden by usability. Akrapovic understands that a Gran Coupé owner will want to retain these attributes while demanding more performance. With the Evolution-line system this is exactly what the customer gets – with the addition of the unmistakable sound of Akrapovic. At the same time, active resonators placed inline of the system combine with the latest Akrapovic muffler development to provide a ‘drone-free’ cabin environment in all driving situations.”

The M6 Gran Coupé Evolution Line exhaust is a catalyser-back system to allow Akrapovic engineers to construct high-flow link pipes to the lightweight titanium dual muffler boxes for increased throttle response throughout the engine’s rev range. Other benefits are a rise in high rpm output performance and reduction in weight over the standard exhaust.

Because of its less restrictive nature and lighter construction, the Akrapovic Gran Coupé Evolution Line exhaust delivers additional performance by way of increases in power and torque output, improved power-to-weight ratio and improved throttle response.

The total weight of the system is 25.7 kg as compared to 38.5 kg of the standard exhaust system fitted on the BMW M6 Gran Coupe.

From a power and torque perspective, there is an increase in power of 7.4kW at 5950rpm and an increase in torque of 17Nm at 5200rpm.

Source: Akrapovic