Revo VW T5 Smashes Commercial Vehicle Record at Nürburgring

VW Group tuning expert Revo set a new record for a commercial vehicle lap of the Nürburgring during a recent test session– smashing the world famous lap set by Sabine Schmitz in a Ford Transit van on the Top Gear TV Show.

The record was set by a VW T5 which has already clocked about 80000miles before the team at Revo gave it a bit more of a power boost. This was achieved by the addition of a bespoke ECU remap, Milltek “turbo-back’ exhaust system and a Forge intercooler/oil cooler combination. These modifications resulted in a hefty 220bhp and a healthy rise in torque

Ither than the above engine modifications, the chassis also received some attention. Blistein’s B145 coilover kit was added, lightweight Team Dynamics wheels and a set of sticky Direzza tyres from Dunlop.

Sabine Schmitz was able to lap the ring in 10 minutes and 8 seconds and to beat this time Revo felt they also needed the help of a seasoned Nordschleife veteran. Their choice, Dale Lomas. Just like Top Gear, the team didn’t have the luxury of an empty track, instead sharing the tarmac with the lucky guests of the recent Destination Nurburgring track day.

After a few flying laps round the track, Dale was able to complete a full lap in just 9mins:57.36 seconds.

Below are two videos, one of the lap record and the second an interview with Dale Lomas.