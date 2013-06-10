New Range Rover Sport Sets Pikes Peak Hill Climb Record

With the official race day for the 2013 Pike Peak International Hill Climb set for the 29of June I would say it was befitting for the new Range Rover Sport to have set the new hill climb record for a production SUV, on the 7th of June.

The new Range Rover Sport, powered by a 5.0 litre Supercharged V8, was able to make it up the 19.99km Colorado mountain hill road in 12 minutes 35.61 seconds at an average speed of 95.23 km/h. The record was independently timed and sanctioned by PPIHC (Pikes Peak International Hill Climb).

The Pikes Peak course goes through 156 corners as it ascends beyond the treeline from 2860m above sea level to 4300m. At that altitude the air contains only 58% of the oxygen it does at sea level. So in this regard the Supercharged V8 in the Range Rover Sport would have played a critical role in achieving this new record. Perhaps the weight saving of 420 Kg over its predecessor as well as the lightweight suspension and innovative chassis played a role too.

However despite all these enhancements, the record would not have been achieved without the presence of an ace driver. The Range Rover Sport was driven by Paul Dallenbach, who has won his division at the Hill Climb six times and won the event outright three times.

Dallenbach is quoted as stating “There’s no margin for error at Pikes Pike – you only need to misjudge one of those 156 turns and you’re into the trees or over the edge of the mountain. To take on this place the way I did today, you need complete confidence in your vehicle, and the Range Rover Sport sure gave me that – it’s fast, responsive and agile. I was able to place the car exactly where I wanted it on the road to keep to the optimum high-speed lines through corners. This is a hugely capable vehicle and I’m proud to have been part of demonstrating that by setting a new Pikes Peak record.”

All in all we congratulate the Range Rover team, and look forward to watching the actual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb at the end of the month. It should be interesting considering the teams participating this year. Have a look at the link for more info http://www.ppihc.com/