Citroen C3 Gets a Well Deserved Facelift

The Citroen C3 has undergone some surgery for a few nips and tucks here and there and as of this month is now on sale. The changes to the Citroen C3 include both cosmetic and mechanical enhancements.

The 1.4 litre engine in the current model line-up has been dropped and been replaced by an equally powerful 1.2 litre three cylinder Puretech petrol engine. This new engine churns out 60kW (6kW more than the 1.4 litre engine). Also on the engine line-up are the 1.6 litre, 88kW petrol engine as well as the HDi 90 AIRDREAM engine which has a power output of 68kW and 230NM of torque.

Cosmetic changes include the bumper mounted LED daytime running lights on Seduction and Exclusive models, more prominent trademark chevrons which run the width of the nose to reach the inner edges of the headlights, while a deeper front air intake with honeycomb mesh brings it in line with other Citroen models.

In the interior touches of chrome add a sense of refinement to the Citroen C3, while a new dashboard cross strip is finished off in tungsten or Moondust depending on the model.

The Citroen C3 is a true urban supermini which allows for easy manoeuvrability thanks to its compact dimensions. The C3 has an overall length of 3.94 metres, a width of 1.72 metres, a turning circle of 10.4 metres and yet offers a 300 litre boot.

Citroen continues with a three-tier trim structure, namely Attraction, Seduction and Exclusive, the latter model also available with an automatic transmission rather than five-speed manual which is the default.

The price for the new Citroen C3 is as follows:

VTi 82 Attraction : R166 900.00

VTi 82 Seduction : R177 900.00

e-HDi 90 Seduction : R213 900.00

VTi 120 Seduction : R196 900.00

VTi 120 Seduction Auto : R211 900.00

VTi 120 Exclusive : R222 900.00