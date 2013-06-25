Audi R18 e-tron Quattro Wins at Le Mans

After a weekend full of drama the Audi R18 e-tron Quattro won the 2013 Le Mans 24 hour race, its second consecutive win having won the 2012 Le Mans.

This win also signified Audi’s twelfth vicory at the Le Mans from its entry in 1999. The victory was clinched by the number ‘2’ Audi R18 e-tron Quattro driven by Loïc Duval (France), Tom Kristensen (Denmark) and Allan McNish (Scotland).

The victorious Audi R18 e-tron quattro started on pole position and ran for 24 hours without the slightest technical problem. Duval/Kristensen/McNish took the lead at 21:43 on Saturday night and would not relinquish it anymore up to triumphantly crossing the finish line at 15:00 on Sunday,

As mentioned this year’s Le Mans was filled with rain showers which came and went and which ultimately led to a number of incidents. As a consequence a total of eleven safety cars were deployed during the race.

The biggest incident was the fatal accident that occurred in the GT class that occurred shortly after the race started. The accident resulted in the death of Alan Simonsen.

As a number of teams rightly mentioned, the 90th anniversary of the Le Mans 24 Hours was overshadowed by this news. Aston Martin CEO, Dr Bez had this to say about the incident

“The tragedy in the opening hours of the race overshadowed the great performance of the Aston Martin Racing team. I am proud of everybody for demonstrating great speed, professionalism and competitiveness right up to the end of 24th hour. This achievement is a truly fitting tribute to Allan Simonsen.”

Not to be forgotten is Toyota with their TS030. Toyota Racing achieved an emotional runners-up finish in the Le Mans 24 Hours after a rollercoaster race which saw drivers and team overcome immense challenges.

The number ‘8’ TS030 HYBRID of Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi and Stéphane Sarrazin finished second while the number ‘7’ of Alex Wurz, Nicolas Lapierre and Kazuki Nakajima completed fourth.

To be commended was the quick repair of the number ‘7’ Toyota TS030 hybrid which was damaged when it slid off the track with just over an hour to go. Nicolas Lapierre was able to drive the car back to the pits and the crew was able to repair the heavily damaged front body work and suspension within 30 minutes.

We ultimately would like to congratulate Audi for their achievements in this year’s Le Mans 24Hour race as well as all the competitors who managed to complete the race.