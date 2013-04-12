Categorized | Events, Exhibition

Boat, Bike & Outdoor Lifestyle Show 2013

Posted on 12 April 2013.

A boat show, an outdoor enthusiasts show and a motorcycle show, all in one venue, all for one ticket price!

About Us:South Africa’s official outdoor lifestyle show.

When: 8 – 11 August 2013
Where: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.
Times: 09:00 – 18:00

Price: To be confirmed

Address:
Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Johannesburg, Cnr, Rand Show and Nasrec roads, Johannesburg

 

Contact Us:

Outdoor Lifestyle Show
info@outdoorlifestyleshow.co.za

Boat Retailers Association
Dan Savadier
Tel: 011 462 4390
e-mail: dans@cmh.co.za

Byron Colantoni
Tel: 011 494 5006 / 011 494 4217
e-mail: byron@sashows.com

 

The Motorcyle Lifestyle Show
Philip Otto
Tel: +27 11 494 4287 / +27 11 494 5004
e-mail: info@amidexpo.co.za

Website:

http://www.outdoorlifestyleshow.co.za/

Twitter :

https://twitter.com/JHB_Boat_Show

https://twitter.com/JHBOutdoorShow

https://twitter.com/AMiD_Expo

Facebook: 

http://www.facebook.com/boat.show.johannesburg

https://www.facebook.com/amid.expo

https://www.facebook.com/outdoor.lifestyle.show



